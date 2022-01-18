'Party barge' breaks free of mooring, floats down swollen Vaal river

A sightseeing and party barge that broke free from its mooring on the swollen Vaal river in the North West is being retrieved by its owner after a video of it floating downstream was shared on social media.

Owner Jandre Kasselman said he was relieved no-one was injured and the barge not seriously damaged on its journey downstream overnight.

“The water came up and some trees came down the river and put pressure on the side of the barge,” he said.

“We are busy retrieving it [the barge]. It's usually used on weekends to take people across the river for sightseeing and parties,” said Kasselman.

Though no-one was injured, he joked that his brother, who was responsible for keeping it tied securely, might end up being injured.

“He only tied it with a rope. Maybe I will injure him after all this drama,” he chortled.

The department of water & sanitation (DWS) said it was continuing to monitor dams and rivers after the recent heavy rains.