South Africa

Two struck by lightning, flash floods on highway — and a runaway ‘double-decker’

18 January 2022 - 07:34 By TimesLIVE
A sunny and drier end to the week is forecast.
A sunny and drier end to the week is forecast.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

Gauteng’s stormy weather wreaked havoc overnight.

A 40-year-old woman was killed, while a second is fighting for her life after being struck by lightning in Kempton Park on Monday evening, said Emer-G-Med.

Its paramedics responded to the scene on Jones Road at about 6pm. 

The now-hospitalised patient was in a critical condition, said Emer-G-Med. “Several advanced life support interventions were needed to stabilise her.”

Flash flooding was also reported on several roads in Edenvale. Cars were marooned on Herman Road. Atlas Road over the N12, the N12E after Kraft Road and the R24 heading towards Kempton Park were also under water.

On the Vaal river, a double-story structure, which appears to be a boathouse, was filmed floating off its mooring.  

The SA Weather Service is predicting a reprieve for residents in waterlogged areas.

“A strong upper air high pressure system will result in a sunny and drier end to the week and weekend for SA,” said the agency.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Residents in two flood-ravaged KZN towns evacuated after weekend storms

Residents in parts of Ladysmith and Msinga in KwaZulu-Natal have been evacuated after heavy rain resulted in rivers bursting their banks, causing ...
News
21 hours ago

Is SA heading for the wettest summer on record? Overflowing Vaal brings a flood of problems

Eighteen months ago, marina owner Kathy Manten was almost high and dry, with barely enough water in the Vaal Dam to keep her boats afloat.This week ...
News
2 days ago

R30m price tag to repair flood damage to homes in North West

North West province will ask national government for R30m to rebuild or repair houses damaged or destroyed in flooding during heavy rain in December.
News
1 week ago

Lenasia homes damaged by heavy rains, mop-up operations start

At least 88 homes were damaged when heavy downpours hit Hospital Hills in Lenasia.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. On the run at gogo’s house: R4m theft suspect Bathobile Mlangeni had no cash, ... South Africa
  2. July unrest sparked a new brain drain from SA News
  3. What shall it profit a man to gain the whole world? Prophet who dropped R1.3m ... News
  4. Has Makhosi Khoza resigned from ActionSA? Herman Mashaba clears the air South Africa
  5. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...