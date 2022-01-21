13 injured in Durban CBD as China Emporium goes up in flames

Firefighters, together with Metro police search and rescue members, used massive ladders to gain access to the building and search for those who had been trapped.

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said multiple emergency services responded to the scene shortly after 10am.

“Thirteen people were treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate and taken to nearby hospitals. The cause of the fire is unknown and will form the subject of a police investigation,” he said.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said two people sustained moderate burn injuries while a third was injured after jumping from a window.

