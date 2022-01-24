South Africa

Winelands blazes rage on as heat, hostile terrain hamper firefighters

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
24 January 2022 - 16:44
The Cape Winelands district municipality is still battling various fires in the area. File photo.
The Cape Winelands district municipality is still battling various fires in the area. File photo.
Image: NCC Environmental Services/Charl Steenkamp

The Cape Winelands district municipality’s fire service was on Monday afternoon still fighting fires which began at the weekend at two locations.

The fire services said on Monday afternoon that the fire — which started on Saturday evening as a result of a lightning strike in Agter-Vinkrivier in the Robertson Valley — has not yet been contained.

“Progress is hampered by the combination of difficult, inaccessible terrain and the heat.  There are four ground teams of 10 crew members each, as well as air support deployed in the area,” the fire services said.

There has been a flare-up at the previously contained fire in the Koo Valley on the Robertson/Montague side. Firefighters were being helped by landowners in that area.

“Firefighting activities are focused on the areas of the fire that pose a threat to property.”

The fire services said its firefighters were also fighting a fire ignited by lightning on Sunday night in the Touwsriver mountains.

“Firefighting teams from our Worcester, Ceres and Robertson fire stations have been deployed. Active firefighting is under way. There are now six vehicles with a crew of 12 at the scene.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Firefighters battling Plett fire raging since noon on Sunday

There have been no lives lost or damage to infrastructure recorded as firefighters continue to battle a fire in Plettenberg Bay.
News
2 hours ago

Firefighters on high alert as winelands blaze 'burns out of control'

Firefighters are busy fighting a fire that was started by lightning on Saturday afternoon in Agter-Vinkrivier in the Robertson Valley in the Western ...
News
1 day ago

Weekend temperatures to soar into 40s in Western and Northern Cape

A sizzling weekend can be expected in parts of the Western and Northern Cape as temperatures are expected to soar above 40°C in some areas.
News
3 days ago

Fires on Ou Kaapseweg contained, visitors to Silvermine evacuated

A busy mountain road connecting the southern peninsula to the rest of Cape Town was closed by fires on Saturday, and visitors to the Silvermine area ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sisulu out in the cold as NEC urges Ramaphosa to waste no time in dealing with ... News
  2. How R4m theft fugitive hid in plain sight for two years News
  3. Redi Tlhabi takes aim at Malema: ‘You’re a 10 percenter on national landscape ... South Africa
  4. Zuma will fall, rules Cape Town high court News
  5. Transnet shaken by leak of secret device News

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA