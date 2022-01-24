Winelands blazes rage on as heat, hostile terrain hamper firefighters

The Cape Winelands district municipality’s fire service was on Monday afternoon still fighting fires which began at the weekend at two locations.

The fire services said on Monday afternoon that the fire — which started on Saturday evening as a result of a lightning strike in Agter-Vinkrivier in the Robertson Valley — has not yet been contained.

“Progress is hampered by the combination of difficult, inaccessible terrain and the heat. There are four ground teams of 10 crew members each, as well as air support deployed in the area,” the fire services said.

There has been a flare-up at the previously contained fire in the Koo Valley on the Robertson/Montague side. Firefighters were being helped by landowners in that area.

“Firefighting activities are focused on the areas of the fire that pose a threat to property.”

The fire services said its firefighters were also fighting a fire ignited by lightning on Sunday night in the Touwsriver mountains.

“Firefighting teams from our Worcester, Ceres and Robertson fire stations have been deployed. Active firefighting is under way. There are now six vehicles with a crew of 12 at the scene.”

