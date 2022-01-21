South Africa

Weekend temperatures to soar into 40s in Western and Northern Cape

21 January 2022 - 15:48
Parts of the Western and Northern Cape can expect temperatures to soar to at least 40°C over the weekend. Stock photo.
Parts of the Western and Northern Cape can expect temperatures to soar to at least 40°C over the weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A sizzling weekend is on the cards for parts of the Western and Northern Cape as temperatures are forecast to soar above 40°C in places.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued an extreme heatwave advisory for the provinces and advised the public to be cautious if visiting the beach.

Saws said temperatures were expected to reach at least 40°C on Friday and Saturday over the interior of the West Coast, the Cape winelands, the southern high ground of the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape, and the Central and Little Karoo. 

Western Cape environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said the hot weather presented two risks to manage. 

“First, we need to plan accordingly to stay out of the sun, and preferably not embark on long outdoor activities or exercise during the heat of the day. People should be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” he said on Friday.

“Babies and the elderly are particularly at risk, as well as people using chronic medication. They need to drink extra water during heatwaves to ensure their kidneys are not further stressed.”

Bredell said high temperatures also increased the risk of fires, and he urged the public to be careful with open fires.

“We are in the Western Cape fire season. If you are making a fire, never leave it unattended, and make sure it is completely extinguished when departing from your activities.”

He said the provincial disaster management centre was on high alert for fire or rescue missions due to the heat.

Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson Chantel Alexander urged residents to stay hydrated, keep out of direct sun as far as possible, and be extremely cautious with flammable materials like cigarette butts and braai fires.

“High temperatures also tend to drive people to the beach and swimming pools, and we remind the public to swim only in designated areas and not to consume alcohol on beaches,” she said.

Alexander said emergency and distress calls could be reported to the city’s public emergency communication centre by dialling 021-480-7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'There is no excuse for relying on one manufacturer': Race to supply chlorine to treat SA's drinking water

SA's key supplier of liquid gas chlorine - used by water boards and municipalities to bring water to drinking standard - is hoping to start ramping ...
News
2 hours ago

Massive swell rips apart famous Cape Town shipwreck

Massive waves on Cape Town’s Atlantic seaboard this week blasted apart one of Cape Town’s famous shipwrecks that has sat on the rocks near Oudekraal ...
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Most of us might be out of jobs: Bloemhof reeling after floods

Drone footage shows flooded homes as heavy rain causes havoc, prompting government to declare national disaster
News
20 hours ago

Rains replenish major dams: good news for water security

The level of the Integrated Vaal River System has risen to 100.5%.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 8 places where you can check your matric results - including right here! South Africa
  2. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  3. 162 pupils abducted at night from North West school in five bakkie loads South Africa
  4. IEB 2021 matric results are out: check yours now South Africa
  5. No, Julius, you’re not the labour police News

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.