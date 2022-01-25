18-year-old killed in Linksfield crash

An 18-year-old was killed in an accident on the N3 South near the Linksfield area in Johannesburg on Monday night.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the collision at 7pm.

“Two light motor vehicles were found to have collided. An 18-year-old male passenger from one of the vehicles was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

“Three other patients were treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate and taken to a nearby hospital for further care.”

In another crash on Monday, two women believed to be in their 40s, were hospitalised after a hit-and-run incident at the Hill and Kent Road intersection in Ferndale.

ER24 paramedics arrived at 4.35pm to find two women lying on the pavement.

One was in a serious condition while the other was in a critical condition. Medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions.

After treatment, the critically injured woman was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital while the other woman was transported by ambulance.

The driver and vehicle were not found on the scene.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

TimesLIVE