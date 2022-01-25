Five accused of assaulting Amathole councillor Nanziwe Rulashe in court

More than 100 people, most clad in ANC regalia, gathered outside the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday for the appearance of five people accused of assaulting and dragging Amathole district councillor Nanziwe Rulashe from her office.

The five were arrested on Monday after a video emerged on social media showing them intimidating and assaulting Rulashe and dragging her across a floor.

The group outside court included members of the women’s activist group Masimanyane.

They sang struggle and anti-gender-based violence songs while a small group of police officers kept watch.

The five have been charged with common assault, intimidation and malicious damage to property.