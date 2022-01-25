Five accused of assaulting Amathole councillor Nanziwe Rulashe in court
More than 100 people, most clad in ANC regalia, gathered outside the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday for the appearance of five people accused of assaulting and dragging Amathole district councillor Nanziwe Rulashe from her office.
The five were arrested on Monday after a video emerged on social media showing them intimidating and assaulting Rulashe and dragging her across a floor.
The group outside court included members of the women’s activist group Masimanyane.
They sang struggle and anti-gender-based violence songs while a small group of police officers kept watch.
The five have been charged with common assault, intimidation and malicious damage to property.
The troubled municipality, which has been marred by controversy, was criticised by political voices within the province for the altercation, which went viral.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha said: “The department is disgusted by this incident. The MEC has since written to the leadership of the municipality requesting them to provide him with a report indicating steps they are going to take to ensure all those involved are held accountable.”
The provincial ANC also issued a statement: “This behaviour is unacceptable. Seeing a public representative being dragged out of her office by security officials on alleged instructions from municipal officials can never be tolerated.”
DispatchLIVE
