Politics

EFF to hop into bed with RET forces in KwaZulu-Natal to ‘upset the situation’

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
25 January 2022 - 14:32
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party will push for the ANC's RET forces in KwaZulu-Natal to vote with the red berets against the ruling party.
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party will push for the ANC's RET forces in KwaZulu-Natal to vote with the red berets against the ruling party.
Image: Alon Skuy

The EFF is on a mission to infiltrate the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal by capitalising on the governing party’s internal factions.

EFF leader Julius Malema revealed on Tuesday that the party in KwaZulu-Natal municipalities will approach the ANC’s “RET forces” faction to vote with them.

Malema said this as coalition arrangements across the country appear to be on the verge of collapse owing to disagreements in the City of Johannesburg.

Getting into bed with the ANC RET faction is an opportune moment to “upset the situation” for the EFF, which has been voting with everyone but the ANC in all municipalities.

“Part of what we are going to do in KwaZulu-Natal municipalities is to talk to RET forces to vote with us,” said Malema.

RECORDED | EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the media

EFF leader Julius Malema is addressing the media on Tuesday morning on decisions taken at their third national meeting.
Politics
4 hours ago

“There are a lot of RET forces in those municipalities because there is no longer ANC there. It is RET and then there is CR [President Cyril Ramaphosa].

“Voting is a secret so we will talk to RET to vote with us to upset the situation.”

Malema attacked the IFP for refusing to vote for an EFF candidate to chair the municipal public accounts committee in the City of Johannesburg.

According to Malema, the IFP was not playing fair after the EFF voted for them and put them in power in many municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

It was for this reason, he said, that the IFP had no choice but to vote with the EFF in Johannesburg to secure a long-lasting collaboration between the parties.

Malema said: “The IFP cannot tell us they are being defied by their region in Johannesburg. They will have to fire those people and put in people who carry the party mandate.

“We are not interested in their internal affairs but we have given the IFP a lot and we will still give them a lot.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘A job is a job’ — Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina jokes he’s an Uber driver

“Having lost income from my previous deployment, I wish to announce I’ve found a new job as an Uber driver," joked the former Ekurhuleni mayor.
Politics
2 hours ago

Following in EFF footsteps? Labour department to conduct ‘mega-blitz inspections’ at restaurants and hotels

The labour department will conduct a series of hospitality inspections across the Western Cape this week to ensure businesses are following the ...
News
4 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Malema should be careful what he wishes for

How can the EFF leader support Robert Mugabe’s tyranny and then bemoan the number of Zimbabweans in SA?
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC NEC rallies round Ramaphosa over Scopa probe Politics
  2. ANC MP Mervyn Dirks goes to court to challenge ‘proverbial guillotine’ Politics
  3. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics
  4. ANC MP wants Ramaphosa hauled before Scopa over ‘misuse’ of state cash Politics
  5. ANC chief whip reads riot act to MP over bid to nail Ramaphosa in parly Politics

Latest Videos

‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...
WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...