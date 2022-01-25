EFF to hop into bed with RET forces in KwaZulu-Natal to ‘upset the situation’

The EFF is on a mission to infiltrate the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal by capitalising on the governing party’s internal factions.

EFF leader Julius Malema revealed on Tuesday that the party in KwaZulu-Natal municipalities will approach the ANC’s “RET forces” faction to vote with them.

Malema said this as coalition arrangements across the country appear to be on the verge of collapse owing to disagreements in the City of Johannesburg.

Getting into bed with the ANC RET faction is an opportune moment to “upset the situation” for the EFF, which has been voting with everyone but the ANC in all municipalities.

“Part of what we are going to do in KwaZulu-Natal municipalities is to talk to RET forces to vote with us,” said Malema.