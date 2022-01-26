South Africa

Joburg’s development planning offices hit by burglaries, MMC smells foul play

26 January 2022 - 08:58
Johannesburg building development permits are migrating to a digital platform. File image
Johannesburg building development permits are migrating to a digital platform. File image
Image: Antonio Muchave

The City of Johannesburg’s development planning offices have been rocked by burglaries and vandalism of property, with the latest crimes taking place days apart.

Member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for development planning, councillor Belinda Echeozonjoku, has expressed deep shock and disappointment about the burglaries. 

She said building development management staff on Tuesday discovered their office, on the sixth floor of the Metro Centre in Braamfontein, had been burgled and 20 desktop computers vandalised.

A burglary also took place at the Metro Link building on January 14, during which six desktop computers were damaged.

“Both incidents followed the same modus operandi — a burglary resulting in the theft of hard drives, processing units and memory chips,” she said.

City of Tshwane condemns burglary at Gazankulu clinic, 25 computers taken

The city of Tshwane has condemned a burglary that took place at the Gazankulu clinic in Saulsville on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Police are investigating the incidents.

“These are not the first burglaries at development planning offices. In October 2020, 12 desktop computers were broken and their hard drives stolen during a break-in at the single law enforcement office on the fifth floor of the Metro Centre.

“A case of theft and malicious damage to property was opened with the Hillbrow police. A suspect, previously arrested for the same crime, was arrested,” said Echeozonjoku.

She suspects possible sabotage as a motive, saying: “These burglaries and acts of vandalism are a clear indication there is a push back from individuals who are against the digitisation of the building plan application process recently introduced by development planning.”  

“This kind of rogue and unlawful behaviour has rendered our officials without tools of trade, preventing them from effectively performing their duties.

“Management is working hand-in-hand with law enforcement authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.

“We want to send a strong message that all these acts of sabotage are only making us resolute to implement processes and controls that will stop graft in development planning,” she said.

The construction permit management system implemented by development planning is a web-based building permit system intended to modernise and streamline the site development and building plan approval processes, she said.

“Through its implementation, development panning will enhance the operational efficiency and good governance of the department.”

Echeozonjoku said contingency plans were being made with group ICT to replace the equipment with laptops or desktop computers in the interim, to avoid further delays in the examination of building plan applications on the system.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

On the plus site: Joburg drafts plan to take building applications online

Paper applications are being scrapped in 2022, which experts say will reduce waiting time and curb corruption
News
1 month ago

Labour department suspends operations at Atteridgeville office after break-in

The employment and labour department said computers and "other assets" were stolen during the burglary.
News
3 days ago

Man arrested for breaking in at SABC offices in Bloemfontein

A 27-year-old man was arrested for breaking into the SABC offices in Bloemfontein on Sunday morning.
News
1 week ago

Mpumalanga court blighted by fire and security risks, lack of maintenance

A court building beginning to fall apart three years after it opened, broken equipment and shoddy maintenance, water shortages and dysfunctional fire ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Specialist engineer arrested for 'siphoning R103m' from Absa bank South Africa
  2. ‘Ramaliar’ — Floyd Shivambu weighs in on Sisulu’s ‘apology’ South Africa
  3. Zuma will fall, rules Cape Town high court News
  4. Transnet shaken by leak of secret device News
  5. Sisulu out in the cold as NEC urges Ramaphosa to waste no time in dealing with ... News

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...