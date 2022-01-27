160 deaths and 4,100 new Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours: NICD

But, based on the health department's data as it cleared a backlog of historic mortality cases, the NICD said 34 of the deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

To date, the NICD said, there have been 94,651 conformed Covid-19 related deaths across SA.

The NICD also reported that there were 4,100 new infections recorded in the past day, bringing the number of laboratory-confirmed cases in SA to 3,594,499.

Of the new cases, the most were recorded in Gauteng (1,170), followed by the Western Cape (620) and KwaZulu-Natal (550). No other province recorded more than 500 cases in the past day.

TimesLIVE