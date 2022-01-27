South Africa

Polokwane ‘serial killer’ case referred to high court

27 January 2022 - 12:12
The trial of alleged serial killer Themba Dube was on Thursday postponed to February 28, for further investigations and to get the DNA results.
Image: Supplied: Department of social development

The director of public prosecutions in Limpopo, Ivy Thenga, has decided that a suspected serial killer and kidnapper will be tried in the Polokwane high court.

Themba Prince Willards Dube, 36, appeared in the Seshego magistrate’s court on Thursday. He is accused of kidnapping and murdering seven women.

“The case was postponed to February 28 for further investigations and to get the DNA results,” said Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

Dube will remain in custody.

He was arrested on November 3 for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone that belonged to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo in October. It is alleged that he lured his victims with the promise of employment.

Malabi-Dzhangi said though the victims have been identified by their next of kin, forensic investigations are ongoing to determine if the bodies match those of the deceased.

Seven victims were identified by their next of kin as:

  • Sarah Moitswadi Mathiba, 42, who was reportedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo last month.
  • Lesotho national Moleboheng Mothibeli, 34, who was reported missing in Polokwane in October 2021.
  • Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, who was reported missing in Seshego last month.
  • Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, who was reported missing last month from Luthuli Park Extension 9L in Seshego.
  • Andrea Cholo, 25, who was reported kidnapped in Seshego in September 2021.
  • Chisimango Gumbo, 48, a foreign national who was reported missing in Seshego in August 2021.
  • Jane Letswalo, 42, whose body was found next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in August 2021.

The bodies of the seven women were dumped at different locations in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas.

