Polokwane ‘serial killer’ case referred to high court

The director of public prosecutions in Limpopo, Ivy Thenga, has decided that a suspected serial killer and kidnapper will be tried in the Polokwane high court.

Themba Prince Willards Dube, 36, appeared in the Seshego magistrate’s court on Thursday. He is accused of kidnapping and murdering seven women.

“The case was postponed to February 28 for further investigations and to get the DNA results,” said Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

Dube will remain in custody.

He was arrested on November 3 for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone that belonged to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo in October. It is alleged that he lured his victims with the promise of employment.

Malabi-Dzhangi said though the victims have been identified by their next of kin, forensic investigations are ongoing to determine if the bodies match those of the deceased.