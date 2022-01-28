Laerskool Theresapark SGB defends move to scrap Afrikaans

Tension is brewing at Laerskool Theresapark, Pretoria, over a call by the school governing body (SGB) to terminate Afrikaans as a medium at the parallel medium school.

Mogomotsi Tlhoaele, SGB chairperson, said the proposal to end the dual-medium system is not racially motivated but aims to make the school financially sustainable.

“It’s not true the school is trying to force out pupils learning in Afrikaans because of spite. It’s no longer working for us. There has been a decline in pupils enrolling for Afrikaans.

“You find you only have five or 10 children in an Afrikaans class, whereas in English classes there are more than 30. The school loses fees and the roll of the school is being affected. The rest of the school has to subsidise the running of the Afrikaans classes.

“There’s also an imbalance in workflow, where some teachers are marking five scripts while others are doing more than 40,” Tlhoaele said.

This system has resulted in an imbalance in social life around the school and the quality of education, said the SGB chair.