War vets demand meeting with president before the end of February

The Liberation Struggle War Veterans (LSWV) say the case against 53 people accused of holding ministers hostage last year is being used to scare them away from what they deserve. They are calling for all charges to be dropped.

The group’s members marched to the Union Buildings on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa, shortly after the case was postponed.

“We understand that the arrest of 53 comrades who are appearing in Pretoria court was planned by the state to silence the ex-combatants.

“We are also aware that the events that led to the arrest of these comrades have signs of a carefully planned plot to criminalise and isolate some veterans from the liberation struggle history and later from the talks about reparations,” it said.

The accused appeared at the Pretoria magistrate’s court, where they face one count of conspiracy to kidnap and 26 counts of kidnapping. This after they allegedly held defence minister Thandi Modise and other government officials hostage during a meeting last year.