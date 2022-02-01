WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission begins its interviews for the position of the country’s new chief justice
Start at 10am
01 February 2022 - 09:59
Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga will be the first candidate to take the stand when the Judicial Service Commission begins its interviews for the position of the country’s new chief justice on Tuesday.
He is one of four candidates to be interviewed for the position this week. The public interviews will be conducted in Sandton.
Justice Madlanga’s interview is expected to start at 10am on Tuesday morning.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.