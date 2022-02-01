South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission begins its interviews for the position of the country’s new chief justice

Start at 10am

01 February 2022 - 09:59 By TimesLIVE

Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga will be the first candidate to take the stand when the Judicial Service Commission begins its interviews for the position of the country’s new chief justice on Tuesday.

He is one of four candidates to be interviewed for the position this week. The public interviews will be conducted in Sandton.

Justice Madlanga’s interview is expected to start at 10am on Tuesday morning.

