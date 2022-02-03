South Africa

KitKat chocolates recalled because 'they may contain glass pieces'

03 February 2022 - 18:56 By TimesLIVE
Some KitKat chocolates have been recalled because they may contain pieces of glass, the manufacturer said on Thursday.
Some KitKat chocolates have been recalled because they may contain pieces of glass, the manufacturer said on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

Some KitKat chocolates have been recalled because of “the potential presence of glass pieces”.

Manufacturer Nestlé SA announced the voluntary recall on Thursday evening.

“To date, we have not received any complaints or reported injuries. We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution having discovered the presence of small pieces of glass during our quality and safety checks,” Nestlé said.

The “limited recall” affected the following products:

  • Nestlé KitKat 2 Finger Milk 36x20g UTZ MB with production codes "13590177", "13600177", "13620177", "13630177", "13640177", "20010177" and "20100177" visible on the back of the packaging; and
  • Mini Bag Milk 32x200g UTZ with production codes "20120177", "20010177", "20020177", "20030177", "13620177", "13600177" and "13610177" visible on the back of the packaging.

“The voluntary recall is limited to products with the production codes listed above only. No other sizes and variants of KitKat products (dark chocolate and white chocolate) are affected by this recall.

“Consumers who may have purchased the products listed above should not consume them but should instead return them to the place where they were purchased, for a full refund.

"If you are not sure how to find the production code, or how to return the product, please callor WhatsApp 0860096116 or email consumer.services@za.nestle.com or reach out to usvia our social media platforms,”  Nestlé said.

The company said that if there were concerns that one of the affected products had been eaten, “please consult a medical professional who will be able to provide you with the best advice and guidance”.

“We are currently investigating what went wrong. Having spotted the problem, we took steps immediately to fix it. We have put in place extra measures to further strengthen our quality and safety checks to make sure it does not happen again.

“The quality and safety of our products are the top priority for our company. We understand that people will be concerned and apologise unreservedly to them. We are working closely with the national department of health — food control directorate and will continue to co-operate with them fully on this voluntary recall,” Nestlé said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Product recall: Nuts withdrawn after ‘low levels’ of salmonella detected

Pioneer Foods on Monday launched a recall of specific batches of Safari peanuts and raisins and cashew nuts in SA, Botswana and Namibia.
News
1 month ago

A whole fried fish is a symbol of good luck for the Chinese New Year

The key to cooking hong shao dishes is to control the heat — and that requires your full attention
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Life’s a Playground: Popular Braam market back with new name

The Playground is a fest of crafts, clothes and culinary delights and a cultural hotpot celebrating the diversity of our country, food, music and ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  2. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. Netcare to close underperforming Gauteng hospital unless buyer is found South Africa

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...