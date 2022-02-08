Bonginkosi Khanyile says he will not be the scapegoat 'face of the riots'

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, who is charged with inciting public violence during devastating riots that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year, says he will not be made a scapegoat for the violence and looting.

Khanyile was speaking outside the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday, where he made a brief appearance.

He is charged with two counts of inciting public violence and two counts of violating Covid-19 regulations that banned public gatherings and required people to wear masks.

His trial relating to the civil unrest in July last year has been set for August 15.

Senior state advocate Yuri Gangai said they have three videos to lead their evidence and 10 witnesses ready to testify.

However, Khanyile's lawyer Masibonge Mathomane told TimesLIVE they will challenge the authenticity of the videos.