How young Limpopo detective put double rapist behind bars for life

In his first attack, Tshilande accosted a 29-year-old in Mutele village in April 2016. He raped her before stealing her cellphone.

Tshilande was arrested six days later at his workplace in a nearby town. “He's from a nearby village so people knew him [and] where he worked. We got information that he was at work,” said Manyuwa.

During his first trial, Tshilande raped another young woman in Tshivaloni village as she was walking home from a shebeen in May 2017.

“Then after ... she went home the suspect followed her and broke into her house and raped her there [again]," Manyuwa told TimesLIVE.

Tshilande was arrested for the second time — at the same place as his initial arrest — this time after a tip-off from a relative. He had continued working and his employer had even paid to bail him out.