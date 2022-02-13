Speeding motorist kills Ekurhuleni metro cop, arrested after fleeing scene

An Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer died on duty after he was hit by a speeding vehicle that immediately fled the scene on the R24-N3 split at Gillooly's interchange on Sunday morning.

The officer, deployed at the freeway unit, was attempting to stop the VW polo driver in the left lane when he was knocked down.

EMPD spokesperson Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa said the driver immediately fled the scene.

“Fellow officers, who were on the scene pursued the driver and apprehended him in the Johannesburg city region,” she said.

She said the driver was arrested and detained at the Bedfordview police station on charges of culpable homicide, fleeing the scene of the accident and reckless and negligent driving.

Thepa said EMPD was saddened by the incident.

“The department is saddened by the passing of the officer, a young vibrant, hard-working and dedicated officer. His youthfulness and energy brought smiles to all those who worked with him,” she said.

“We hope justice will be served and send a stern warning to all those who think they are above the law. This will not bring him back, but will surely console us”, said the commander, Lt-Colonel Malefofane.

