South Africa

WATCH | DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers' experience in a transit camp

13 February 2022 - 12:00
DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers spent a night at the KwaMathe transit camp before President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona.
DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers spent a night at the KwaMathe transit camp before President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona.
Image: DA KZN/ Twitter

DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal Francois Rodgers spent the night at the KwaMathe transit camp in Lamontville to get a first-hand experience of what the party called inhumane living conditions of residents in the area. 

Rodgers said inequality and living conditions of residents at transition camps were unjustifiable more than 27 years into democracy.

He travelled by minibus taxi to the transition camp where he spent his first night with his host family.  A loaf of white bread and a tin of baked beans prepared on a two-plate stove served as dinner. 

On Thursday morning, he assessed living conditions, saying he was angered by failed service delivery in the area.

“There is no refuse collection here from the city, they just dump the refuse from the transit camp and that is not ideal because of the terrible smell. Children are playing, there are flies and diseases. One feels that the people here are forgotten.”

Rodgers reported water and ablution leaks in the area, but was told to follow up within 48 hours. 

His visit can be live streamed via the DA's Facebook page: 

MORE:

TOM EATON | Sona would matter if SA’s doyen of maths and science were delivering it

Sona matters, says government, because it creates ‘a transparency’, but only William Smith can do that
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

WATCH | Less pomp and ceremony expected for Sona, with no drones allowed over city hall

The police are expected to have a heightened presence in the city centre and authorities have warned that the area around the city hall will be a ...
Multimedia
4 days ago

Mondli Gungubele’s political responsibility for state security an ‘unhealthy development’: DA

DA leader John Steenhuisen and his Freedom Front Plus counterpart Pieter Groenewald have rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of minister ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

ANC must heed 'lesson' from polls and improve, leaders warn at 110th birthday party in KZN

The ANC has promised to move quickly to ensure the demands of the electorate are met after the party suffered unprecedented losses during last year’s ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My phone rang non-stop': Thando Makhubu used R350 grant to start gourmet ice ... South Africa
  2. Defence force evicts woman illegally occupying military home South Africa
  3. Human trafficking syndicate bust in Joburg, 10 Bangladeshis freed South Africa
  4. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  5. Gijima wins latest court battle for R160m police phone maintenance contract South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022