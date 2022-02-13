WATCH | DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers' experience in a transit camp
DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal Francois Rodgers spent the night at the KwaMathe transit camp in Lamontville to get a first-hand experience of what the party called inhumane living conditions of residents in the area.
Rodgers said inequality and living conditions of residents at transition camps were unjustifiable more than 27 years into democracy.
He travelled by minibus taxi to the transition camp where he spent his first night with his host family. A loaf of white bread and a tin of baked beans prepared on a two-plate stove served as dinner.
On Thursday morning, he assessed living conditions, saying he was angered by failed service delivery in the area.
“There is no refuse collection here from the city, they just dump the refuse from the transit camp and that is not ideal because of the terrible smell. Children are playing, there are flies and diseases. One feels that the people here are forgotten.”
Rodgers reported water and ablution leaks in the area, but was told to follow up within 48 hours.
