Pupils stay home as HRC investigates racism claims at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

Hoërskool Jan Viljoen was an empty shell on Tuesday, as students remained at home and authorities moved to determine what exactly is going on at the Randfontein school.

On Monday, parents and other groups protested outside the school after video footage of a fight between a male and female pupil on Friday started circulating. WhatsApp group messages containing racial slurs started being shared.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was at the school to investigate the cause of the fight and subsequent allegations of racism by pupils. The crowd became volatile and police discharged rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

Acting education department spokesperson Oupa Bodibe said students would be taught from home until Lesufi had a chance to meet parents on Thursday evening. Bodibe said the meeting would be a chance for the MEC to address the parents on the incident and the racism allegations.

“He will report back on what he has gathered and the way forward. It is also a chance for parents to engage the MEC on their concerns. This includes all parents, no matter what side they are on. It won't be a one-sided conversation,” he said.