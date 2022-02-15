South Africa

Trio behind bars after cops find bakkie loaded with sheep carcasses

15 February 2022 - 09:47
The thieves allegedly rounded up 24 sheep at a farm in Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Dmitry Pichugin

Three stock thieves were stopped in their tracks when eagle-eyed community members spotted a suspicious red bakkie which police found loaded with sheep carcasses in Volksrust, Mpumalanga.

The trio — Sipho Khumalo, 32, Bongani Philemon Mbonani, 33, and Bonkosi Mabaso, 37 — was arrested just before midnight on Sunday and appeared in court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said they had driven the bakkie to a farm and allegedly stolen 24 sheep.

“It is said that they further slaughtered the sheep and stashed the carcasses and meat inside the bakkie before fleeing the scene. Some members of the community became suspicious when they saw the bakkie passing.

“The authorities were immediately notified about the incident and thanks to the stock theft unit of the police in Wakkerstroom, the bakkie was searched. Twelve sheep carcasses, as well as a large volume of meat, were discovered,” he said.

The suspects were arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen property. They will appear again in the Volksrust magistrate’s court on February 21 to apply for bail.

 TimesLIVE

