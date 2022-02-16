Human Rights Commission working to curb racism in schools

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and members of the SAHRC Gauteng branch were at the school to investigate the cause of the fight and subsequent allegations of racism by pupils.

On Tuesday the commission visited the school again to see if an investigation into human rights abuses was necessary.

Gaum said this was the first meeting with the principal “for some time” and that there would be further interviews with role players in the coming days. These included the governing body, teachers, parents and scholars.

“We're having a hearing in April to discuss matters of social cohesion, national unity and race related issues in schools.

“The meeting on Friday will be to develop a model on a human rights code of conduct, and a [course] on diversity and sensitivity to be rolled out at schools.”

Meanwhile, Hoërskool Jan Viljoen scholars are continuing their education at home until Lesufi meets parents on Thursday evening.

Acting education department spokesperson Oupa Bodibe said the meeting would allow the MEC to address parents on the incident and racism allegations.

TimesLIVE