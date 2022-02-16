South Africa

Human Rights Commission working to curb racism in schools

16 February 2022 - 19:41
Police used rubber bullets to disperse a crowd outside Hoërskool Jan Viljoen on Monday.
Police used rubber bullets to disperse a crowd outside Hoërskool Jan Viljoen on Monday.
Image: Belinda Pheto

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will the department of basic education (DBE) on Friday to work on developing a code of conduct to help curb racism in schools.

Commissioner Andre Gaum, responsible for education matters at the SAHRC, said the meeting, to be held with the DBE’s Social Mobilisation and Support Services DDG Dr Granville Whittle, was arranged before the incident at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen.

On Monday parents and activists protested at the Randburg school after video footage of a fight on Friday between a male and female pupil started circulating. WhatsApp messages containing racial slurs were also shared.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and members of the SAHRC Gauteng branch were at the school to investigate the cause of the fight and subsequent allegations of racism by pupils.

On Tuesday the commission visited the school again to see if an investigation into human rights abuses was necessary.

Gaum said this was the first meeting with the principal “for some time” and that there would be further interviews with role players in the coming days. These included the governing body, teachers, parents and scholars. 

“We're having a hearing in April to discuss matters of social cohesion, national unity and race related issues in schools.

“The meeting on Friday will be to develop a model on a human rights code of conduct, and a [course] on diversity and sensitivity to be rolled out at schools.”

Meanwhile, Hoërskool Jan Viljoen scholars are continuing their education at home until Lesufi meets parents on Thursday evening. 

Acting education department spokesperson Oupa Bodibe said the meeting would allow the MEC to address parents on the incident and racism allegations. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Pupils stay home as HRC investigates racism claims at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

Gauteng education acting spokesperson Oupa Bodibe says pupils will be taught from home until the department meets parents on Thursday evening.
News
1 day ago

Sadtu condemns alleged racism at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

“It is unacceptable that racism still rears its ugly head in the 28th year of our democratic dispensation," said Sadtu.
News
11 hours ago

‘Pack your sh*t and leave SA’ — Anele Mdoda weighs in on 'racism' at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

"We are not going to negotiate with racists any more. P**s off!"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Education MEC Lesufi visits high school to investigate ‘violent brawl’ and racism claims

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein on a "fact-finding mission" on Monday after a violent ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  2. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  3. Police commissioner lashes out at Cele over claim he plotted with Malema South Africa
  4. Wager of R150 wins Ballito player R167m lottery jackpot South Africa
  5. ‘You made taxpayers happier’ — SA reacts to Tshwane cutting services at Sars South Africa

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...