Nine pupils killed as minibus taxi overturns on Mpumalanga road

Nine pupils died in a minibus crash on the D267 Road between Dundonald and Mayflower in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Initially eight people were reported to have lost their lives. However, the number of fatalities rose after the discovery of another body metres away from the crash scene on Thursday morning.

The body was found after a search operation was conducted by the police, the community and other stakeholders.

“It is believed that the body fell in the river upon impact and was trapped between rocks,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

Seven pupils died at the scene while the eighth died at the hospital, he said.