British man dies on KZN beach

Police have opened an inquest docket into the death of a British man at a beach in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Quentin Power, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Ballito station commander, said a team responded to a report of a drowning at Thompsons Bay beach on Wednesday evening.

“On arrival at the scene a 42-year-old British man was found unresponsive on the beach.”

Power said a local teenager and a surfer had assisted the man’s brother to bring him to shore.

“We believe he had been caught in a rip current. After extensive efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted he was declared deceased by paramedics.

“The body was taken into the care of the police and government health forensic pathology services.

“Police have opened an inquest docket.”

TimesLIVE