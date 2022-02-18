South Africa

Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee steps down

18 February 2022 - 08:06 By TimesLIVE
Dr Angelique Coetzee has stepped down from her post as head of the SA Medical Association.
Dr Angelique Coetzee has stepped down from her post as head of the SA Medical Association.
Image: Supplied

SA Medical Association (Sama) chair Dr Angelique Coetzee has stepped down from the position.

Sama said on Friday that Coetzee was vacating the role with immediate effect. She had announced her resignation during a Sama board meeting on Thursday night.

“She will remain as an ordinary member of the Sama board,” the association said.

Coetzee’s resignation comes days after Sama publicly distanced itself from statements made by Coetzee during an interview on CapeTalk radio last month. During the interview, the respected doctor said the admission process to medical schools was politicised.

Sama distances itself from ‘hurtful’ remarks by chairperson on medical student admissions

The SA Medical Association (Sama) has apologised for remarks made by its chairperson about the admission of medical students.
News
3 days ago

Coetzee alleged that race played a role in determining acceptance to medical faculties, in many instances more than the applicant’s matric performance, and that different criteria existed for different race groups with regard to admission requirements.

Sama said Coetzee had apologised unreservedly for any emotional hurt her statement might have caused and, after considerable deliberation, the Sama board had accepted her apology.

The association said it appreciated the painful history of SA and empathised with the hurt and anger remarks by Coetzee might have caused to doctors and the general population.

“Sama, moreover, distances itself from the statement made by Dr Coetzee as it does not represent the ethos of the association and the democratic principles it stands for."

The vice-chair of the Sama board Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa has taken over the role of interim chair.

“Dr Mzukwa is an experienced general practitioner in KZN and a seasoned member of the association. Dr Edward Ngwenya, the chair of Sama's chairperson’s forum — a forum of the chairs of all Sama branches, will assume the role of interim vice-chair. Dr Ngwenya is a specialist plastic and reconstructive surgeon practising in Gauteng. He is equally well-versed in matters related to the health profession,” Sama said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | ‘Schooled’ — Dr Angelique Coetzee tells UK to ‘trust’ SA doctors over Omicron

"There's no reason why you can't trust us when we say to you 'it's a mild disease','" said Dr Angelique Coetzee.
News
2 months ago

Doctors waiting to exhale as Omicron symptoms remain mild

South Africans should have a clear idea by next week if the milder symptoms associated with the Omicron variant are a consistent pattern and if ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  2. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  3. Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension South Africa
  4. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  5. Government will soon provide 10GB of free data to every household — here’s how ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...