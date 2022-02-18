Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee steps down

Coetzee alleged that race played a role in determining acceptance to medical faculties, in many instances more than the applicant’s matric performance, and that different criteria existed for different race groups with regard to admission requirements.

Sama said Coetzee had apologised unreservedly for any emotional hurt her statement might have caused and, after considerable deliberation, the Sama board had accepted her apology.

The association said it appreciated the painful history of SA and empathised with the hurt and anger remarks by Coetzee might have caused to doctors and the general population.

“Sama, moreover, distances itself from the statement made by Dr Coetzee as it does not represent the ethos of the association and the democratic principles it stands for."

The vice-chair of the Sama board Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa has taken over the role of interim chair.

“Dr Mzukwa is an experienced general practitioner in KZN and a seasoned member of the association. Dr Edward Ngwenya, the chair of Sama's chairperson’s forum — a forum of the chairs of all Sama branches, will assume the role of interim vice-chair. Dr Ngwenya is a specialist plastic and reconstructive surgeon practising in Gauteng. He is equally well-versed in matters related to the health profession,” Sama said.

TimesLIVE