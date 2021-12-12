Doctors waiting to exhale as Omicron symptoms remain mild

South Africans should have a clear idea by next week if the milder symptoms associated with the Omicron variant are a consistent pattern and if Covid hospital admissions will remain lower than in previous waves, say Gauteng clinicians and hospital executives. The early signals so far are encouraging.

Wits University professor of medicine Francois Venter said: “Every passing day makes it more reassuring that this wave is milder than wave 3 [driven by] Delta and by next week we may be able to exhale.”

Unlike previous waves, only a small proportion of the people infected by the virus in the fourth wave have been admitted to hospitals, data shows.

South African Medical Association chair Dr Angelique Coetzee said: “This wave is not the same as Delta, which was terrible. At this stage the cases are very mild.”