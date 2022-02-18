Seasoned Gauteng High Court judge Ramarumo Monama has died

The high court judge who sentenced cop-turned-serial-killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu to six life terms behind bars has died.

The office of the chief justice said judge Ramarumo Monama died on Thursday after a short illness.

“The judges and staff of the Gauteng division of the high court were saddened to learn of the passing of the judge Ramarumo Emerson Monama, who had been an active judge in the division since 2010,” read a statement from the office of the chief justice.

“After completing matric, the judge studied towards and obtained a Bachelor of Jurisprudence (B.iuris) degree at the University of the North in Limpopo. He later obtained a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the University of the Witwatersrand.”

Monama served his articles at Webber Wentzel attorneys, where he became a qualified attorney. In 1978, he formed the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) which is SA’s oldest human rights and public interest legal centre alongside lawyers Prof John Dugard and Halton Cheadle.