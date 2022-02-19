What you said: 'They are always chasing us for money, now they must pay'

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the City of Tshwane cutting services to the offices of high-profile companies and entities, saying they have no sympathy for companies “always chasing” them for money.

The city switched off services to numerous buildings over the past two weeks, including those that house the department of water & sanitation, state-owned Denel, the department of infrastructure development, the SA Revenue Service (Sars), Gautrain, the Independent Investigative Police Directorate (Ipid), the State Theatre, The Sheraton Hotel and SAPS headquarters.

The city said it would target schools from next week and reportedly sent a warning to the provincial government.

“From next week we are going to target schools and I have informed officials at the Gauteng department of education that they need to talk to their schools and inform them that we are busy with this campaign,” said city spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

“We invite them to make arrangements with us. If they can't afford to pay what they owe they must engage and not wait for us to disconnect and engage afterwards.”

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought of the cuts.

Of the respondents, 54% said they approved, adding “they are always chasing us for money, now they must pay”.

Thirty-five percent said the money should be used to improve services in the city, and 7% said the “mighty had fallen”.

Four percent called the blitz a PR stunt that will lead to the closure of businesses and threatens jobs.