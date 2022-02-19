South Africa

What you said: 'They are always chasing us for money, now they must pay'

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
19 February 2022 - 12:00
The city of Tshwane said no-one is exempted from paying and it will be targeting schools next.
The city of Tshwane said no-one is exempted from paying and it will be targeting schools next.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the City of Tshwane cutting services to the offices of high-profile companies and entities, saying they have no sympathy for companies “always chasing” them for money.

The city switched off services to numerous buildings over the past two weeks, including those that house the department of water & sanitation, state-owned Denel, the department of infrastructure development, the SA Revenue Service (Sars), Gautrain, the Independent Investigative Police Directorate (Ipid), the State Theatre, The Sheraton Hotel and SAPS headquarters.

The city said it would target schools from next week and reportedly sent a warning to the provincial government.

“From next week we are going to target schools and I have informed officials at the Gauteng department of education that they need to talk to their schools and inform them that we are busy with this campaign,” said city spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

“We invite them to make arrangements with us. If they can't afford to pay what they owe they must engage and not wait for us to disconnect and engage afterwards.”

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought of the cuts.

Of the respondents, 54% said they approved, adding “they are always chasing us for money, now they must pay”.

Thirty-five percent said the money should be used to improve services in the city, and 7% said the “mighty had fallen”.

Four percent called the blitz a PR stunt that will lead to the closure of businesses and threatens jobs.

The conversation continued on TimesLIVE's social media pages.

“If they are not paying, they must be cut. Ordinary citizens must pay theirs, so these entities must do the same. Simple,” wrote Tristan Raga.

“If I'm paying, high profile business should not be found wanting. Tshwane is doing a good job. Business should not thrive at the expense of a failing state, because everything will collapse,” wrote Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick.

Mbongeni Ngoma said “it might look destructive to the economy for now, but in the long run it will benefit us. Let all of us pay for what we use.”

READ MORE

City of Tshwane to cut SANDF navy office electricity over ‘unpaid rates’

City of Tshwane officials arrived at the SA National Defence Force navy offices on Wednesday to cut off the electricity supply because of more than ...
News
1 week ago

‘You made taxpayers happier’ — SA reacts to Tshwane cutting services at Sars

The city has since moved to clarify Sars is the tenant and is owed by its landlord.
News
3 days ago

Non-paying schools are next on Tshwane's hit list for debt recovery

The city of Tshwane said it will be targeting schools from next week as part of its services disconnection blitz, and had already sent out a warning ...
News
2 days ago

TOM EATON | SA, let me introduce you to a new concept — it’s called ‘consequences’

The ‘chancers’ who choose not to pay for their electricity now have something to consider
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  2. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  3. Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents clash as some black parents refused ... South Africa
  5. Government will soon provide 10GB of free data to every household — here’s how ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season