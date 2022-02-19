What you said: 'They are always chasing us for money, now they must pay'
TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the City of Tshwane cutting services to the offices of high-profile companies and entities, saying they have no sympathy for companies “always chasing” them for money.
The city switched off services to numerous buildings over the past two weeks, including those that house the department of water & sanitation, state-owned Denel, the department of infrastructure development, the SA Revenue Service (Sars), Gautrain, the Independent Investigative Police Directorate (Ipid), the State Theatre, The Sheraton Hotel and SAPS headquarters.
The city said it would target schools from next week and reportedly sent a warning to the provincial government.
“From next week we are going to target schools and I have informed officials at the Gauteng department of education that they need to talk to their schools and inform them that we are busy with this campaign,” said city spokesperson Selby Bokaba.
“We invite them to make arrangements with us. If they can't afford to pay what they owe they must engage and not wait for us to disconnect and engage afterwards.”
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought of the cuts.
Of the respondents, 54% said they approved, adding “they are always chasing us for money, now they must pay”.
Thirty-five percent said the money should be used to improve services in the city, and 7% said the “mighty had fallen”.
Four percent called the blitz a PR stunt that will lead to the closure of businesses and threatens jobs.
The conversation continued on TimesLIVE's social media pages.
“If they are not paying, they must be cut. Ordinary citizens must pay theirs, so these entities must do the same. Simple,” wrote Tristan Raga.
“If I'm paying, high profile business should not be found wanting. Tshwane is doing a good job. Business should not thrive at the expense of a failing state, because everything will collapse,” wrote Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick.
Mbongeni Ngoma said “it might look destructive to the economy for now, but in the long run it will benefit us. Let all of us pay for what we use.”
People in SA expect there to be no consequences for wrongdoing. I'm happy those who haven't paid their accounts are finally suffering for it. Now we just need to ensure the money that is recovered is actually used to improve infrastructure rather than be swindled.— David Schröder (@DavidSchroder) February 16, 2022
Can we factor in job losses, Covid, no source of income ect ect, i am not referring to business "that have money" but man on the street who does not know or is stuck on "next move" ...if money was circulating proper best believe i/we would cover all that is due— Gabhadiya 2.0 (@King1FoReal) February 16, 2022
Not PR stunt. At some point law and order have to prevail. If all municipalities in the country can follow service delivery will improve. Citizens will be responsible.— Penelope Penny T (@penelopepenny_t) February 16, 2022
