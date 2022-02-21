South Africa

Tshwane to relocate 300 flood victims to city-owned land

21 February 2022 - 16:52
Community leader Lucas Modisa looks at a river that burst its banks after heavy rains. File photo.
Community leader Lucas Modisa looks at a river that burst its banks after heavy rains. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The city of Tshwane has secured city-owned land in the Orchards area to relocate about 300 residents affected by recent floods as well as for others in need.

Human settlements MEC Abel Tau said the department's teams were verifying the beneficiaries and relocations were expected to start in two to three weeks.

Earlier this month, more than 800 families were affected by floods in Tshwane. Flooding affected households in Eersterust, Mamelodi (informal settlements), Gomora in Pretoria West, Soshanguve Block KK, Onverwacht in Cullinan, Hammanskraal and Marikana in Centurion.

In response,  the city set up temporary shelters at the Nellmapius and Mamelodi West halls in Mamelodi, Sebothoma hall in Hammanskraal and Transoranje school for the deaf in Pretoria West.

“After the heavy rainfall earlier this month which resulted in flash floods across Tshwane, I have been regularly on the ground engaging with affected communities,” said Tau.

“Over the past two weeks, we had productive meetings with community leaders in Gomora, Malusi Ext 1 and 2, and the newly established Booysens Ext 4. My team and I committed to these community engagements with a view of finding a lasting solution for affected residents,” he said.

Tau was also committed to engaging the community of Andeon about the development of Andeon Ext 37.

“The human settlements department is fully committed to bring dignity to our people and to ensure that all affected residents are relocated once more land has been acquired and properly prepared for allocation,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘If I had money I wouldn’t stay in such a place’

Despite fearing for their lives, Mamelodi flood victims say they have no choice but to stay where they are
News
1 week ago

Body of driver of vehicle lost in Tshwane floods found

Police search and rescue teams have found the body of a man believed to be the driver of an e-hailing taxi washed away in Midstream, Tshwane on ...
News
1 week ago

Another flood victim found dead in Tshwane, two still missing

The body of a woman was discovered by a search and rescue team in the Olifantspruit in Tshwane on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general News
  2. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  3. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  4. Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother News
  5. Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG Politics

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season