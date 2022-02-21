Tshwane to relocate 300 flood victims to city-owned land

The city of Tshwane has secured city-owned land in the Orchards area to relocate about 300 residents affected by recent floods as well as for others in need.

Human settlements MEC Abel Tau said the department's teams were verifying the beneficiaries and relocations were expected to start in two to three weeks.

Earlier this month, more than 800 families were affected by floods in Tshwane. Flooding affected households in Eersterust, Mamelodi (informal settlements), Gomora in Pretoria West, Soshanguve Block KK, Onverwacht in Cullinan, Hammanskraal and Marikana in Centurion.

In response, the city set up temporary shelters at the Nellmapius and Mamelodi West halls in Mamelodi, Sebothoma hall in Hammanskraal and Transoranje school for the deaf in Pretoria West.

“After the heavy rainfall earlier this month which resulted in flash floods across Tshwane, I have been regularly on the ground engaging with affected communities,” said Tau.

“Over the past two weeks, we had productive meetings with community leaders in Gomora, Malusi Ext 1 and 2, and the newly established Booysens Ext 4. My team and I committed to these community engagements with a view of finding a lasting solution for affected residents,” he said.

Tau was also committed to engaging the community of Andeon about the development of Andeon Ext 37.

“The human settlements department is fully committed to bring dignity to our people and to ensure that all affected residents are relocated once more land has been acquired and properly prepared for allocation,” he said.

TimesLIVE