Contralesa leader Ngangomhlaba Matanzima dies aged 79

23 February 2022 - 11:00 By TimesLIVE
Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders chair Nkosi Ngangomhlaba Matanzima. File photo.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

Parliament's portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs says it is saddened by the death of one of the founding members of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders Nkosi Ngangomhlaba Matanzima at the age of 79.

Matanzima, who was the brother of former Transkei president KD Matanzima, died at his Nogate home near Cofimvaba on Tuesday morning, the local Dispatch newspaper reported. 

MPs said he was a respected traditional leader held in high regard for his moral values and ethical leadership.

“He has also been hailed as a wise leader and a reservoir of wisdom who was always readily available to share his wisdom with the people in the AbaThembu nation in the Eastern Cape and nationally.

“He was a selfless patriot, a symbol of morality and respect who always looked for common ground and ensured there is harmony between traditional leadership and the modern democratic system of government.

“The loss of Nkosi Matanzima is a loss of history and a fountain of knowledge that will leave a void in traditional leadership circles.”

