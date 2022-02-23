'I will stand for any position': Andile Lili wants to lead ANC in Western Cape

Firebrand Andile Lili, who dumped faeces at some of Cape Town’s prominent landmarks while protesting against poor service delivery, wants to lead the ANC in the Western Cape.

Lili told TimesLIVE on Wednesday he was ready to serve in any position ANC branches nominated him for.

“I will stand for any position, we are in a crisis here. Any position, if I am nominated, I will accept,” he said.

A poster bearing his face and inscribed with the words “comrade Andile Lili for ANC Western Cape provincial chairperson” has been doing the rounds on social media.

While he says the poster was designed and produced by people who want him to stand, he had not authorised its production. “But I will accept nomination for any leadership position in the ANC. We need a vibrant ANC. We have a challenge in this province, evidenced by the fact that we lose so badly to the DA.”