South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The state of disaster will be scrapped soon, so how will government then manage Covid-19?

25 February 2022 - 07:09 By TimesLIVE
Hong kong: Existing curbs on restaurants, gyms and other venues, and bans on flights from high-risk countries, rolled out in the past several weeks have failed to slow the spread of the omicron variant, with more than 61,000 infections diagnosed since the latest wave began.
Hong kong: Existing curbs on restaurants, gyms and other venues, and bans on flights from high-risk countries, rolled out in the past several weeks have failed to slow the spread of the omicron variant, with more than 61,000 infections diagnosed since the latest wave began.
Image: Louise Delmotte/Bloomberg

February 25 2022 - 07:00

The state of disaster will be scrapped soon, so how will government then manage Covid-19?

New regulations set to replace the national state of disaster are being formulated by various government departments — led by the health department — to ensure continued management of Covid-19.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said on Thursday government was close to finalising the changes which will be presented to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and other stakeholders before they are made public. 

Phaahla was speaking at a social cluster media briefing.

“Various departments are working on alternative measures to exit the state of disaster. We are working on our health regulations, making sure that we have enough protection measures through the National Health Act and its regulations to replace the Disaster Management Act.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Ramaphosa shouldn't even dare to interfere' — SA reacts to Ukraine and Russia ... South Africa
  2. Home-schooled Durban girl scores world’s highest marks for accounting and ... South Africa
  3. Passenger bust with ‘cocaine in luggage, heroin in shoes’ at Cape Town ... South Africa
  4. Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba South Africa
  5. ‘These laws will protect everyone equally’ — Motsoaledi defends job quotas for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...