COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The state of disaster will be scrapped soon, so how will government then manage Covid-19?

February 25 2022 - 07:00

The state of disaster will be scrapped soon, so how will government then manage Covid-19?

New regulations set to replace the national state of disaster are being formulated by various government departments — led by the health department — to ensure continued management of Covid-19.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said on Thursday government was close to finalising the changes which will be presented to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and other stakeholders before they are made public.

Phaahla was speaking at a social cluster media briefing.

“Various departments are working on alternative measures to exit the state of disaster. We are working on our health regulations, making sure that we have enough protection measures through the National Health Act and its regulations to replace the Disaster Management Act.”