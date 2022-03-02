ANC dissolves Mpumalanga PEC that overstayed its term

The ANC has dissolved its Mpumalanga provincial executive committee and has put in place a task team to oversee the province until its elective conference.

Former Mpumalanga acting deputy chair Mandla Ndlovu has been appointed as the task team's convener while former acting secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali has been appointed co-ordinator.

The decision to dissolve the PEC was taken by the ANC national working committee at its meeting on Monday and communicated to the acting provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali on Wednesday.

According to a letter by treasurer-general Paul Mashatile who is also acting secretary-general, the PEC's term of office has expired since it was elected in December 2015.

“The provincial task team will, in terms of rule 12.2.4, fulfil the functions of the PEC and will be responsible, among others, for ensuring that a provincial conference is held to elect a provincial executive committee,” Mashatile wrote.

The province was expected to hold its elective conference by the end of February but has not been able to for undisclosed reasons.

Mpumalanga has not held a conference since the departure of David Mabuza who was elected deputy president in December 2017. The province was pivotal in catapulting President Cyril Ramaphosa to power at the national elective conference in Nasrec when it voted for him as a bloc.

Instead of electing new leaders, the PEC kept appointing its top five officials in acting capacities.

Ntshalintshali welcomed the decision by the ANC. She said preparations for the conference were not hindered by the decision as the same team was still in charge.

“We have received a letter from TG saying that due to the lapse of our term of office we have been dissolved as we have overstayed our term, so now we are appointed as a task team.

“Our mandate is simple ... take ourselves to conference. We will be meeting with a team at Luthuli House on Thursday to finalise the plans for the conference. We were not disturbed by this because we were already busy with preparing for the conference.”

Ntshalintshali said they were looking at March 11-13 as possible dates for the provincial conference.