KZN police rescue four women from alleged sex trade racket at Durban North home

Four women were allegedly lured from Johannesburg to Durban with the promise of call centre jobs, but instead learnt they were to be part of a sex trade racket.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the four were rescued on Wednesday from a plush Durban North home after one of them managed to raise the alarm.

Initially five women aged between 19 and 27 travelled from Johannesburg to Durban for a “lucrative job opportunity”.

“The ladies alleged that one of them met an individual in Johannesburg who told her about this job opportunity in Durban which would require her working at a call centre where they would be selling sim cards to the elite.

“The individual asked the lady to recruit more females for this job opportunity. He went as far as going to her mother explaining the legitimacy of the job offer and was in possession of what looked like authentic documentation to back up his claims. The lady and her mother were sold on the idea and she then convinced four more women, some of whom were relatives, to take up the job offer.

“The five boarded a bus paid for by their prospective employers from Johannesburg on Monday evening and arrived in Durban on Tuesday morning.