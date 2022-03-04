South Africa

'Just lose those wokus-pokus pronouns': Zille's tweet angers LGBTQIA+ community

04 March 2022 - 11:00
DA federal chairperson Helen Zille is under fire for shaming a social media user for including her pronouns on her profile.
DA federal chairperson Helen Zille is under fire for shaming a social media user for including her pronouns on her profile.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has come under fire for her tweet shaming a social media user for including her pronouns on her profile.

This week Zille suggested the concept of gender pronouns was “wokus-pokus”, telling the user, Alexandra Hayes, to 'lose' it.

Hayes posted about striving through her personal challenges, and getting to a place where she was “happy, healthy and grateful to be alive and independent again”.

“Good for you. Wonderful story when people go to the depths of the abyss and find their way out again. Just lose those wokus-pokus pronouns,” Zille tweeted.

Pronouns or gender pronouns explain how a people would like to be referred to, despite their appearances or assigned gender at birth. She/her, him/he or they/them are commonly used pronouns.

Zille's comment drew mixed reactions from LGBTQIA+ members and allies.

Some said they were surprised by the comment given that Zille recently attended Cape Town Pride with DA leader John Steenhuisen. 

The party was marching with LGBTQIA+ members to raise awareness on issues affecting the community and campaign for freedoms that allow everybody to live their lives on an equal footing.

Hayes responded to Zille, saying “I’ll lose my pronouns when we have equal rights for all genders and orientations and we, as a society, feel so comfortable with one another that those things don’t matter. Until then I will announce my pronouns.”

Attempts to get additional comment from Hayes were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any update will be included once received.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

MORE:

Helen Zille ruffles feathers with ANC and apartheid-era cadre deployment comparison

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has again sparked debate with comments comparing the apartheid government to the ANC.
Politics
1 month ago

Helen Zille ruffles feathers with ‘ubuntu is bogus’ claim

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has once again ruffled feathers with her latest statement regarding ubuntu.
Politics
2 months ago

Helen Zille ruffles feathers with controversial remarks on gender and race identity

"If people accept women can identify as men, and men can identify as women, why can't they accept people who identify as another race?" asked the DA ...
Politics
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  2. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  3. R1m reward for information on robbers who killed guard in Centurion South Africa
  4. UKRAINE WRAP | SA explains decision to abstain from voting to reprimand Russia World
  5. Ex-London plumber making millions using scrap metal from Africa World

Latest Videos

Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations
Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...