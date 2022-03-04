'Just lose those wokus-pokus pronouns': Zille's tweet angers LGBTQIA+ community

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has come under fire for her tweet shaming a social media user for including her pronouns on her profile.

This week Zille suggested the concept of gender pronouns was “wokus-pokus”, telling the user, Alexandra Hayes, to 'lose' it.

Hayes posted about striving through her personal challenges, and getting to a place where she was “happy, healthy and grateful to be alive and independent again”.

“Good for you. Wonderful story when people go to the depths of the abyss and find their way out again. Just lose those wokus-pokus pronouns,” Zille tweeted.