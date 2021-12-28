Helen Zille ruffles feathers with ‘ubuntu is bogus’ claim

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has once again ruffled feathers with her latest statement regarding ubuntu.

Zille came under fire on Monday after weighing in on the 2021 Booker Prize Winner Damon Galgut’s novel The Promise.

Sharing her reviews on the novel, Zille said at first she thought of giving it a miss until a friend “rated it an excellent book”.

“The review made it seem like one of those caricatured novels about the racist Afrikaners vs the virtuous rest — the kind of ‘four-legs-good-two-legs-bad’ race essentialism that dominates current thinking in the Anglosphere,” said Zille about the novel.

“Then a friend, whose opinions I value, said he rated it an excellent book, so I re-entered it on my Christmas reading list. I’m glad I did. It showed me how misleading a review can be. The writing is supreme, and I found myself reading sentences over and over again.”