Beitbridge fence builders will forfeit their profits, says Special Tribunal

The Special Tribunal on Tuesday ordered that the two companies the public works department appointed to build the Beitbridge border fence in 2020 should forfeit their profits.

The tribunal dismissed an application by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that Caledon River and Profteam repay the amounts of R21.8m and R1.8m respectively that the department had prepaid to them four days after the contracts were concluded.

These amounts constituted partial payments in respect of the respective contract amounts of R37.1m for Caledon River and R3.2m for Profteam.

In terms of its contract with the department, Profteam would construct a 40km borderline fence along the SA and Zimbabwe Beitbridge border post, to secure the border in the wake of the national disaster occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Caledon River was contracted to provide professional services related to the project.

Soon after the fence was constructed, it started to fall apart, prompting the SIU to investigate the contracts.