No consequences yet for public works officials implicated in Beitbridge saga
No officials from public works and infrastructure have suffered any consequences for their roles in alleged wrongdoing in the procurement of the controversial R37m Beitbridge border fence.
Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille said this in reply to a question by Mthokozisi Nxumalo of the Inkatha Freedom Party, who asked for an update on the disciplinary process for officials implicated in the 40km-long fence debacle.
The fence, bordering Zimbabwe and SA, was hastily built last year after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of borders as part of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.
An investigation launched by De Lille in April 2020 found a litany of incompetence and wrongdoing in its construction. It recommended disciplinary action against 14 government officials.
In her reply dated June 22, De Lille said the hearing for members of the bid adjudication committee was scheduled for April 21 to 24, while the hearings for senior officials was scheduled for May 4 to 6.
She said the hearing for the bid adjudication committee members proceeded on the scheduled dates, with the department leading a witness on procurement processes. That matter continued on the week of June 14 to 18 with further testimony and cross-examination of the witnesses.
However, she said the hearing for senior officials was postponed on the first sitting when one of their legal representatives failed to attend the hearing. The representative indicated that he was launching a court application to review the report and to stop the disciplinary enquiry.
The department argued that the matter should proceed and the legal representative should attend the hearing on May 5, as there was no court order interdicting the disciplinary process.
The next day, one of the officials' legal representative served the chairperson and the department with a court application to review the investigation report and stop the disciplinary inquiry.
“As a result thereof, the chairperson of the hearing ruled that the disciplinary action is postponed indefinitely pending the finalisation of the court application,” said De Lille in her reply.
She added that the chairperson said the department would not suffer any prejudice if the postponement was granted and said the department could proceed with disciplinary action if the application was not granted.
Meanwhile, the Beitbridge border fence project has been set down for trial in the Special Tribunal from October 4 to 8.
Earlier this year, the Special Tribunal dismissed an application by two contractors involved in the project arguing that the tribunal did not have jurisdiction to adjudicate on the civil recovery proceedings in the matter.
The Special Investigating Unit had asked the Tribunal to set aside the contract awarded to Caledon River Properties and ProfTeam CC and to recover money paid to the contractors.
The contractors had contended that the Special Tribunal could not declare and set aside the contract as that fell outside its powers.
The Special Tribunal dismissed the application by Caledon and ProfTeam in February.
