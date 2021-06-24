No consequences yet for public works officials implicated in Beitbridge saga

No officials from public works and infrastructure have suffered any consequences for their roles in alleged wrongdoing in the procurement of the controversial R37m Beitbridge border fence.

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille said this in reply to a question by Mthokozisi Nxumalo of the Inkatha Freedom Party, who asked for an update on the disciplinary process for officials implicated in the 40km-long fence debacle.

The fence, bordering Zimbabwe and SA, was hastily built last year after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of borders as part of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

An investigation launched by De Lille in April 2020 found a litany of incompetence and wrongdoing in its construction. It recommended disciplinary action against 14 government officials.

In her reply dated June 22, De Lille said the hearing for members of the bid adjudication committee was scheduled for April 21 to 24, while the hearings for senior officials was scheduled for May 4 to 6.