South Africa

SA records 1,671 Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths in 24 hours

Only Gauteng (520), the Western Cape (439) and KwaZulu-Natal (292) passed the 100 mark for new Covid-19 cases in the past day.

11 March 2022 - 20:47 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 1,671 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the NICD said.. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/pitinan

SA recorded 1,671 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday.

Only Gauteng (520), the Western Cape (439) and KwaZulu-Natal (292) passed the 100 mark for new cases in the past day.

This means there have been 3,691,962 confirmed cases to date.

According to the NICD, there were 28 deaths in the past 24 hours. Of these, six occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the balance coming as a result an ongoing audit.

To date there have been 99,709 fatalities recorded across SA.

The NICD also reported there were 44 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking to 2,389 the total number of people currently admitted for Covid-19 complications.

TimesLIVE

