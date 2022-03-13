Cape Town metal theft arrests increase by 45%

“The city’s metal theft unit continues to see an increase in the number of arrests and confiscations related to the theft and vandalism of critical infrastructure,” said Smith.

Among other items, the unit impounded copper cables, transformers, municipal fencing and street lights.

“The metal theft unit must be lauded for their sterling work under often very trying circumstances. Cable thieves operate under the cover of darkness and often in open fields or other places where the rest of us would hesitate to tread. So one appreciates the efforts of our staff

"But at the same time the arrest and confiscation rate is also extremely disappointing, as it simply underscores once more that metal theft remains one of our biggest challenges,” said Smith.