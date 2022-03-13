Police bust trio allegedly linked to at least 12 North West kidnappings

Police say they have broken the back of a kidnapping ring targeting mainly hitchhikers in the North West.

National police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said on Sunday the syndicate was suspected of being behind at least 12 cases in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District.

“The syndicate, which has been mostly operating in the Potchefstroom, Klerksdorp, Orkney and surrounding areas, have been targeting members of the public who were hitchhiking in these areas, with their main target being mineworkers.

“The syndicate would lure unsuspecting victims from hitchhiking spots under the pretence of transporting them to their various destinations. Victims would then be robbed of their personal belongings, followed by ransom payment demands that were made to their families for their safe return,” said Mathe.

A team investigating the kidnappings traced the suspects on the R502 road linking Potchefstroom and Orkney on Friday night.

“Two foreign nationals, aged 24 and 37, were found travelling in a motor vehicle matching the description of a vehicle wanted in a case where a post office employee was kidnapped last Wednesday.”