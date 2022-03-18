CIT security guard suffers facial burns and in critical condition
Two security guards have been injured and one is in a critical condition after a cash in transit (CIT) heist on the N4 highway on Thursday night.
Tshwane emergency services spokesperson deputy chief Charles Mabaso said one patient was transported to Mediclinic Meulmed in a moderate to serious condition, and the other patient was airlifted to Milpark Hospital in a critical condition.
“Tshwane emergency services received the call at approximately 9.15pm. It was reported that a vehicle was on fire on the N4 highway near the Watermeyer off-ramp,” he said.
Mabaso said upon arrival at the scene, they found three vehicles on fire. One was a cash in transit vehicle.
“Paramedics were treating two male patients reported to be security officers for injuries which included facial burns,” he said.
Mabaso said the firefighters managed to extinguish the vehicles.
“Law enforcement agencies continued with crime scene investigations while all ramps going to the N4/N1 at the Proefplaas interchange were closed,” he said.
In videos circulating on social media, gunshots could be heard and smoke seen.
Heavy gunfire… WATCH https://t.co/j7jC5Y4sZm pic.twitter.com/F0rVNHUaez— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 17, 2022
Cash in Transit Heist. PTA East, N4 pic.twitter.com/NXNHXHOMwk— SethGamerZA 🇿🇦 (@SethGamerZA) March 17, 2022
@HermByteabit— Grego (@Grego26108665) March 17, 2022
Closer home and the war in South Africa. Pretoria highway today. Cash in transit heist. Deaths unknown. pic.twitter.com/izzLkGwqSR
All of a sudden we started hearing gunshots and then 2 explosions😳 Turns out it was a cash-in-transit bombing on the highway close to where I live. I got these pictures from the neighborhood WhatsApp group. I seriously hope no one got badly injured or worse😬 pic.twitter.com/3s3H552XYv— Wickus (@vicsims_) March 17, 2022
TimesLIVE
