Gauteng police hunt for about 12 suspects after guards injured in CIT heist on N4

Gauteng police are searching for about 12 suspects who robbed a cash in transit (CIT) vehicle on the N4 near Watermeyer, Pretoria, on Thursday evening.

Two people believed to be security guards were injured during the heist.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson, deputy chief Charles Mabaso, said one patient was transported to Mediclinic Meulmed in a moderate to serious condition, and the other patient was airlifted to Milpark Hospital in a critical condition.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the CIT vehicle was reportedly driving from Modimolle to a cash depot in Silverton when the incident occurred.