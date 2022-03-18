Kidnap 'mastermind' arrested, R6m cash seized, victim rescued

The police's determination to combat kidnap-for-ransoms saw a midnight takedown operation that led to the rescue of a Gauteng businessman.

Six people were arrested, including a 43-year-old man believed to be the mastermind behind a number of kidnapping cases in the province, said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.

Police seized R6m in cash which is believed to be ransom paid in other kidnapping cases.

An unlicensed AK47 rifle and 9mm firearm, ammunition, a hijacked VW Polo allegedly used in the kidnapping of the businessman, military grade signal jammers and various vehicle registration number plates were seized.

The six suspects face charges of kidnapping, extortion, money laundering, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of a hijacked motor vehicle.

Mathe said the businessman, from Lenasia, has been safely reunited with his family three days after he was kidnapped.

Luqman Kazi, 34, was grabbed while on his way to work on Tuesday. " After the kidnapping, a multidisciplinary team was assembled to rescue the victim and apprehend the kidnappers."

During the midnight takedown operation the team simultaneously pounced on four identified addresses.

At the first address, in Lawley, police found and rescued the victim. The other properties were in Lenasia.

Police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole commended the team.

“This success would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the dedication and persistent efforts of members from crime intelligence, the national kidnapping task team, the special task force, organised crime unit, Gauteng flying squad and Gauteng saturation unit, Ekurhuleni metro police, visible policing and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation . We also appreciate the assistance of private security who continue to be our eyes and ears,” he said.

In an unrelated case, Mathe said an intelligence-driven operation led to the rescue of four Bangladeshis in Betrams, Johannesburg.

The four were kidnapped on March 10 in Musina, Limpopo. Two Ethiopians have been arrested.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.