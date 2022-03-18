×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

R20m Lotto jackpot win will expire if not claimed: Joburg players urged to check last year’s tickets

18 March 2022 - 11:50
Ithuba said players who purchased Lotto tickets in the Carletonville area are urged to come forward to claim their prizes. File photo.
Ithuba said players who purchased Lotto tickets in the Carletonville area are urged to come forward to claim their prizes. File photo.
Image: Ruby-Gay Martin

A Lotto jackpot winner from the West Rand has not claimed R20m in winnings, and the ticket will expire soon. 

Ithuba has called on Lotto players in Gauteng to check their tickets for the May 29 2021 draw.

According to Ithuba, the winner of the jackpot played via manual selection with a wager of R40 in Carletonville.

The national operator said if the jackpot prize remains unclaimed it will expire on May 29 2022.

“Players who purchased Lotto tickets in the Carletonville area are urged to come forward to claim their prizes,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

She said players have 365 days to claim their jackpot prizes from the date of the draw.

“During this period they can approach their nearest Ithuba regional office to claim prizes of more than R50,000,” she said.

A 50-year-old man from East London was the latest Lotto jackpot winner of more than R2.2m played with a wager of R50 via manual selection, Ithuba said this week. The man found out about his win on the internet while at work.

The lottery operator said another player could win big tonight, with the Friday night PowerBall Plus jackpot standing at an estimated R71m.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

50-year-old man finds out about R2.2m Lotto jackpot win while at work

A 50-year-old man from East London found out about his more than R2.2m Lotto win on the internet while at work.
News
3 days ago

'I couldn’t believe it': R1.8m Sportstake 13 winner to invest in kids' education

A 40-year-old man from Ermelo, Mpumalanga, who won the Sportstake 13 jackpot of more than R1.8m in a draw on Monday will carry on working and "live ...
News
1 week ago

Businessman who bagged R167m lotto jackpot 'won't change his lifestyle'

A Ballito businessman has bagged the R167m lottery jackpot with a wager of R150, but says he does not plan to make any drastic life changes.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  2. More HIV prevention options for SA women as vaginal ring is approved South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Sahpra in talks with Pfizer & FDA about leaked report South Africa
  4. Bylaws for licensing spaza shops should be enforced whether you're South ... South Africa
  5. ‘A fight is a two-way tussle’: Mpofu’s cryptic post gets tongues wagging after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested