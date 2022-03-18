R20m Lotto jackpot win will expire if not claimed: Joburg players urged to check last year’s tickets

A Lotto jackpot winner from the West Rand has not claimed R20m in winnings, and the ticket will expire soon.

Ithuba has called on Lotto players in Gauteng to check their tickets for the May 29 2021 draw.

According to Ithuba, the winner of the jackpot played via manual selection with a wager of R40 in Carletonville.

The national operator said if the jackpot prize remains unclaimed it will expire on May 29 2022.

“Players who purchased Lotto tickets in the Carletonville area are urged to come forward to claim their prizes,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

She said players have 365 days to claim their jackpot prizes from the date of the draw.

“During this period they can approach their nearest Ithuba regional office to claim prizes of more than R50,000,” she said.

A 50-year-old man from East London was the latest Lotto jackpot winner of more than R2.2m played with a wager of R50 via manual selection, Ithuba said this week. The man found out about his win on the internet while at work.

The lottery operator said another player could win big tonight, with the Friday night PowerBall Plus jackpot standing at an estimated R71m.

TimesLIVE

