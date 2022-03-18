Rising food and fuel prices caused by war are concerning, says Ramaphosa

A committee comprising cabinet ministers has been set up to look at the impact the raging war between Ukraine and Russia will have on ordinary South Africans, MPs were told on Thursday.

“We are determined to take steps to cushion South Africans to the price pressures our people are facing. The government is not sitting on its laurels. We are doing everything we can to try to address the situation,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president was responding to a question from DA leader John Steenhuisen, who wanted to know what government was doing to relieve citizens from the rising cost of living as a result of Covid-19and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa said: “We discussed it in one of our cabinet committees, and as government we are deeply concerned about the continuous rise in food prices particularly arising from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

He said consultations were taking place between government, business, labour, communities and traditional leaders about the issue.