×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

400 Tshwane families lose homes as 20m high flames lash shacks, injure four

21 March 2022 - 11:24
Four people were injured in a fire at an informal settlement east of Pretoria. Stock photo.
Four people were injured in a fire at an informal settlement east of Pretoria. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

Four people are receiving medical care and around 400 families are homeless after a fire broke out just before midnight on Sunday at Cemetery View in Woodlands, east of Pretoria.

The Tshwane emergency services department said firefighters arrived at the scene to find multiple shack dwellings on fire, with flames more than 20m high.

The operation was carried out during windy conditions. 

Firefighters reported hearing multiple explosions during the operation which they believe to be from gas cylinder bottles.

According to a release on Sunday, firefighters managed to contain the blaze at around 1.38am and fully extinguished the fire at about 3.30am on Sunday.

The total number of shacks on fire was estimated to be 400 during firefighting operations. An assessment is underway to determine the exact number of shacks and households affected.

Disaster management and social development officials are on the ground conducting the assessment and a local church is sheltering some of those affected.

Four people, whose gender and ages are not yet determined, were transported to hospital by private ambulance services.

One of the four is in a critical condition. The others are in stable conditions.

Fire safety officials have been dispatched to determine the cause of the blaze.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

CIT security guard suffers facial burns and in critical condition

Two security guards have been injured and one is in a critical condition after a cash in transit heist on the N4 highway on Thursday night.
News
3 days ago

Gauteng police hunt for about 12 suspects after guards injured in CIT heist on N4

Gauteng police are searching for about 12 suspects who robbed a cash in transit vehicle on the N4 near Watermeyer, Pretoria, on Thursday evening.
News
3 days ago

Four suspects dead, one injured in robbery at Greenstone clothing store

Four people were killed and one was injured in a shootout with police shortly after they allegedly robbed a clothing store in the Greenstone Shopping ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  3. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  4. R20m Lotto jackpot win will expire if not claimed: Joburg players urged to ... South Africa
  5. UKRAINE UPDATES | 'Atrocities' are committed daily in Ukraine, says Pope World

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia