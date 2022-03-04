Uber engaging with drivers ahead of planned strike

Uber says it takes the concerns of its drivers seriously ahead of a planned strike by thousands of e-hailing operators across SA over work conditions.

The national strike by e-hailing drivers who work for Uber, Bolt, DiDi and other driving apps is set to start on March 22 and end two days later, depending on whether the drivers’ demands are met.

Uber’s head of mobility operations for sub-Saharan Africa, Kagiso Khaole, said the company was actively engaging with its drivers on issues that affected their income.

“Our commitment to them is to continuously find ways to maximise their earning potential, while meeting the needs of riders.

“There are several economic factors, including fuel price increases, which impact the cost of moving people and goods.

“Our goal is to maintain a holistic view on these inflationary pressures to ensure that the platform remains economically viable for drivers and delivery people,” Khaole said.