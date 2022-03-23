Call centre music and travel credits — three of your questions about Kulula refunds answered

Kulula is offering refund options to people affected by the recent Comair grounding.

Thousands of passengers around the country were left stranded after the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) suspended Comair’s operations last week.

This after it failed to convince the authority that its risk and safety management systems were up to scratch. The SACAA reinstated Comair's Air Operators' Certificate on March 17.

Comair operates Kulula.com and British Airways’ aviation business in SA.

HOW CAN I GET A REFUND?

Kulula said it is willing to credit tickets to passengers affected by the five-day grounding from March 12-16.

Passengers have two options — they can either claim a refund, or get a Travel Bank credit of full ticket value.

“Customers affected by the flight suspension can elect to claim a refund or Travel Bank credit to their full ticket value. While the cancellations were unavoidable, we recognise the inconvenience and extend both offers to affected passengers.”

WHY CAN'T I CONTACT KULULA?

The airline said its contact centre is battling with high volumes and enquiries will be resolved within 20 days.

“Our contact centre is dealing with higher than usual volumes. We apologise for the communication delays. If you have sent an email you will receive an acknowledgment of receipt and need not follow up. Our team is working around the clock to resolve your enquiry within 20 days.”

HOW WILL COMAIR PREVENT A RECURRENCE IN FUTURE?

In a precautionary move, Comair temporarily moved its line maintenance from Lufthansa Technik Maintenance International (LTMI) to SAA Technical (SAAT).

Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said though LTMI passed a routine SACAA audit in February, the unscheduled review made a number of findings that need to be addressed within 24 hours or the Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) licence would be suspended.

“Our priority is to restore a full, reliable flight schedule for our customers to ensure they can book and fly with confidence, which is why, in these extraordinary circumstances, we acted as soon as we were informed that the suspension was a possibility,” Orsmond said.