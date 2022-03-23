×

South Africa

Pulmonologist to examine Agrizzi in correctional services tender fraud case

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
23 March 2022 - 18:15
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi in court in October 2020.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The R1.8bn tender fraud case involving former department of correctional services (DCS) and Bosasa officials was on Wednesday postponed by the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court. 

The case, involving former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, former DCS chief financial  officer (CFO) Patrick Gillingham, former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, was postponed to May 30 and transferred to the high court.

The state informed the court that it had appointed an independent pulmonologist to assess Agrizzi, who was not present in court because of ill health.

“We have also been given consent, through Mr Angelo Agrizzi’s legal team in court, that we will also be able to go through his private and confidential medical records.

“A decision will be made by the court after these assessments have been completed,” the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said.

The four men face charges of fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The charges are in connection with four tenders awarded by the department to Bosasa and its subsidiaries valued at more R1.8bn from August 2004 to 2007.

Contracts were for the rendering of catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, perimeter fencing, and the supply of television systems and monitoring equipment.

Agrizzi has not been able to attend court since he took ill in October 2020.

Agrizzi’s other matter, in the Johannesburg commercial crimes court, where he is charged with corruption, has been separated from that of his co-accused, former parliamentarian Vincent Smith.

TimesLIVE

