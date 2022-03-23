Pulmonologist to examine Agrizzi in correctional services tender fraud case

The R1.8bn tender fraud case involving former department of correctional services (DCS) and Bosasa officials was on Wednesday postponed by the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court.

The case, involving former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, former DCS chief financial officer (CFO) Patrick Gillingham, former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, was postponed to May 30 and transferred to the high court.

The state informed the court that it had appointed an independent pulmonologist to assess Agrizzi, who was not present in court because of ill health.